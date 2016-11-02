East Africa attracts more investors as rest of continent suffer

Business

On-going railway construction works in Kenya. East Africa received more Foreign Direct Investment in 2015 compared to the previous year, even as the rest of the continent attracted less foreign investment. PHOTO | FILE

The Foreign Direct Investment, FDI, to East Africa grew last year despite an overall drop across Africa from $87 billion to $66.5 billion.

A new report by Analyse Africa, a data service of the Financial Times shows 705 projects were supported by foreign investors across the continent in 2015 with infrastructure taking about 44 per cent of the inflows. The three East African counties were joint tenth in the continent with regard to attracting investments.

In the period, Kenya saw one of the biggest increases with projects increasing by a half from 57 to 85. The projects had a value of $ 2.4 billion.

Up to 44 per cent of the investors targeted infrastructure related areas including power, construction and ICT.

Trends

“This clearly demonstrates that foreign investors are thinking long term about Africa’s prospects,” said Ms.Adriene Klasa who edited the report.

According to Ms Klasa, FDI decline in value does not mean the continent is in free fall. "While some larger economies are struggling disproportionally dragging down the region average, smaller players are stable and growing a steady clip,” she said

Tanzania, Senegal and Cote d’Ivoire are cited among economies that are stable.

According to The Africa investment report, Coal, oil and natural gas were the top sector by capital investment in 2015, accounting for $ 15.7 billion (24 per cent) of announced investment.

Extraction tops business activity by investment accounting 23 per cent of FDI, says the new report.

Companies totalling 495 invested on the continent, an increase of 6 per cent on 2014.

FDI into Africa accounted of only 8 per cent of global FDI in 2015, with project numbers accounting 4 per cent.

According to the report, regional investment trends show that Egypt remains the leader in FDI into Africa in 2015, with $14.5 billion of announced investment recorded.

South Africa dominates by projects number, recording 118 projects.