JamboJet flies out of the red with $1.26m profit on traveller growth

Business

Budget Airline JamboJet, the subsidiary of multibillion loss-making national flag-carrier Kenya Airways (KQ), has posted a $1.26 million profit in its second year of operation underlining increased use of domestic air travel.

JamboJet had recorded a $2.87 million loss last year during its first full year of operation but has quickly turned around.

The airline carried 572,010 passengers in the year ended March up from 480,092 in 2015, listed carrier KQ that fully owns JamboJet has revealed in its annual report. This represented almost a fifth more than the traffic of the previous period.

“JamboJet carried 572,010 passengers during the period,” said the KQ report.

The carrier, which increased its fleet with two additional planes during the year, operates flights between Mombasa, Eldoret, Nairobi and Mombasa.

The airline increased its staff complement to 35 from 29 at a time its parent company is downsizing as it grapples with multibillion-shilling financial hemorrhage that has triggered a restructuring plan.

JamboJet debts stood at $11 million as captured under current liabilities, which was a drop from $12 million.

KQ management disclosed it had applied for extension of use of JamboJet tax losses incurred in the period 2009-2010 to offset future taxable profits.

JamboJet tax losses were said to be $8.56 million. The airline has, however, been operational for two years in which it booked accumulated losses of $4.05 million.

In 2014 it wrote a loss of $1.18 million associated with setup costs which was followed by a $2.87 million loss last year.

JamboJet was yet to respond to queries on the tax losses at the time of publishing.

The low-cost brand of KQ has previously noted that debts amounting to $8.81 million, were carried forward from defunct Flamingo Airline.

Flamingo was a low-cost carrier that had been operated by KQ for four years before it was absorbed into the group in 2004, having not recorded a profit.