SMEs struggle to meet quality standards

Small and medium enterprises engaged in the food value chain in the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa are yet to benefit from the boom in hospitality sector.

Small businesses have remained segmented and unable to form partnerships to supply markets in situations where one company cannot supply sufficient volume to satisfy the demand.

During the second Comesa Business Council Local Sourcing for Partnerships (LSP) workshop training in Kampala in July, an official told trainees that his hotel, which is one of the biggest in the country, still imports fresh vegetables from Israel because local food suppliers have failed to supply items that meet international standards.

Even more critical, players argue, most SMEs run on small budgets and lose out in the market stakes due to delays — sometimes lasting six months — in payment by big hotels and supermarket chains often take – before paying suppliers.

Limited sources of capital

“Our sources of capital are limited,” said Peter Yehangane, managing director of Kampala-based meat processing company Zerb Foods.

“If I supply a big hotel and spend months without being paid, in reality it is the small business that is building the big companies, which is not right,” he added.

While this is a setback for Ugandan SMEs in the same value chain, standards are a widespread challenge, according to Sandra Uwera, chief executive of Comesa Business Council.

Since the start of 2016, the Comesa private sector arm has been holding the LSP to train 480 food processing SMEs in Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Zambia and Malawi to beat the hurdles.