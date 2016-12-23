2017 set to be year of reckoning for Kenya banking industry

Business

Judging by developments in 2016, keen followers of the Kenyan banking industry believe 2017 could be a year of reckoning being the first full year in which the lenders will contend with interest rate caps, low public confidence and a cyclical slowdown of the economy due to upcoming elections.

The pain is expected to be especially sharper because this is an industry that has enjoyed more than a decade of robust growth in profits and assets before it was hit by the shocker of interest rate caps.

Besides, 2016 is the year in which one more bank followed the two in the previous year down the path of collapse, bad loans spiked, scandalous transactions were laid bare and financial statements were queried denting public confidence in the industry.

Job cuts, salary freezes, consolidation and increased adoption of technology, especially mobile banking, are expected to dominate the industry’s agenda reversing the fortunes of a sector that has been a source of new jobs.

The collapse of Chase Bank in March, coming on the back of Imperial Bank and Dubai Bank closure, set the industry sliding on a slippery path that saw the public withdraw their funds from suspected weak banks in a rush resulting in a liquidity crisis.

Faced with low cash positions, most of the lenders cut back on lending. “The main thing was what happened to Chase Bank causing liquidity shortfalls across the industry which resulted to reduced lending,” said Francis Mwangi, head of research at Standard Investment Bank. He noted that this year’s challenges will carry on to the new year.

Lending to the productive private sector grew at the slowest pace recorded in a decade as banks struggled with low cash levels and investors shelved expansion plans in a harsh economy.

The industry faced the challenge of dealing with social media rumours on looming collapses which kept haunting small lenders.

Manipulated books

Disclosures that National Bank had manipulated its books to cover for insider lending — as was the case with Chase Bank and the immediate issuance of a circular by the central bank calling for auditing of all insider lending in the industry — further fuelled public mistrust of the sector.

“There was skewed distribution of liquidity because some banks had been profiled and so customers were panicking and stashing liquidity in some specific banks,” said Habil Olaka, the chief executive of Kenya Bankers Association. Businesses and households struggled to meet their loan obligations in a slow economy, resulting in bad debts piling up to a record $2.07 billion as at the end of September.

When Parliament in July passed a Bill proposing to cap interest rates the odds were already staked against the banking industry but its executives didn’t seem to notice the tide change.

Bankers had successfully fought off previous attempts to regulate loan prices, with economic experts and the executive in their corner.