EDITORIAL: Why Rwanda Patriotic Front’s funding model is worth emulating

Opinion

Last week, President Kagame patiently laboured to answer one of those questions that refuse to go away, the one to do with the activities of Crystal Ventures — the Rwanda Patriotic Front’s investment arm.

Responding to a question raised during the Wall Street Journal’s ‘Investing in Africa’ conference in London on Tuesday, President Kagame sought to deflect criticism and the veiled insinuation that Crystal Ventures enjoyed unfair advantage in its dealings with the Rwandan state.

President Kagame restated the origins of this extraordinarily successful enterprise, explaining that its purpose was to blaze the trail of investment in the country and in areas where the usual captains of FDI would be unwilling to take the risk.

Crystal Ventures has also been willing to divest when worthy suitors picked interest after the businesses matured. That assertion is borne out of the fact that it is the RPF that in the mid-1990s lured African telecom giant MTN out of their comfort zone in South Africa, when Crystal Ventures’ predecessor Tristar, offered to underwrite the financial risk of starting a mobile phone network in a market as small as Rwanda.

In 1997, Tristar followed on this by taking a 15 per cent stake in MTN Uganda, where there was only one local investor willing to take a five per cent stake.

Though it may sound odd that a party in power can do clean business with the state and the RPF model might be without precedent in Africa, it is not entirely new or strange. The Chinese Communist Party operates a similar model and some of its business offshoots have grown into formidable international civil contractors executing big ticket construction projects across the globe.

Despite the raised eyebrows, financing a political party through business has its advantages, more so in Africa. A pervasive practice in many countries on the continent is for ruling parties to covertly survive off public resources or through outright corruption.

This is manifest through inflated procurement contracts for major projects or a spike in tax evasion around election time. None of these practices are visible in Rwanda. The fear that the ruling party’s proxy may enjoy undue advantage is countered by the fact that in open tendering, the party’s company has to offer competitive terms before it can get the job.

A visible outcome of this approach is that while Rwanda’s peers who have not suffered its tribulations remain hostage to foreign contractors even for the most mundane jobs, Rwanda has in a short time been able to build this critical capacity.

Without meaningful participation in projects by local contractors, infrastructure projects easily degenerate into another tentacle of neo-colonialism, extracting value from developing countries. It is quite likely that this model will not work in any other African country.