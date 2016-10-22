EDITORIAL: Rwanda govt should make digital service delivery all inclusive

Opinion

Rwanda’s move to put important services online for citizens to access digitally is a commendable and timely one as the world moves from the paper-based and manual way of doing things.

The plan is to move 47 of the most sought after services online by 2017, from the current 10 which can be accessed on Irembo website.

The government wants to put 100 services online by 2018. Some of the services include transfer of land title, land registration services; application for driving licence, identity card, visa, passport, criminal record as well as motor vehicle inspection and banner or billboards permits.

Other services include birth and death certificates, marriage certificates and marital status certificates. The government intends to move most services including education certificates, banking and licensing to the online platform.

This will not only save people time and money, but it will also ensure efficiency and transparency in service delivery. So far Irembo has not only eased ways in which people access services, but it has also helped save time and money and at the same time created jobs for the youth.

The drive to put services online is meant to create efficiency, cut down bureaucracy and also help people save time and money. Majority of the services can be obtained without a hustle and the population finally understands the need to have the services online.

However major challenges remain which the government should address for all Rwandans to benefit from the services.

Majority of Rwandans remain digitally shorthanded due to issues of illiteracy and lack of access to Internet. Though direct access to services using a phone is an option, the services are best accessed over Internet.

Lack of access to electricity directly hampers the uptake of online services, even though the government has in place programmes to increase access to electricity especially in rural parts of the country.

It is important that the government reintroduces or revives programmes which it had started in the past, including Internet kiosks, tele-centres and mobile access points especially in areas where the private sector has not taken to offering these services.

Even in areas where the private sector is providing the services, not all Rwandans have the money to pay agents. This is where free public Internet access points come in handy.

The government has done a good job connecting different parts of the country on the fibre optic but there are still challenges on the last mile because most sectors are not yet connected while others rely on telecoms for Internet.