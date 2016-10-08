RwandAir’s Airbus purchase proof of “Kaganomics’ at work

Opinion

Christopher Kayumba

Last week, RwandAir — the country’s national carrier — announced it had bought an Airbus A300-200 with the capacity to seat 244 passengers. The news was met with excitement on social and traditional media.

The airline’s CEO John Murenge said the aeroplane was “the first of its kind in East Africa” and some pundits celebrated the airline growing from leasing planes six years ago to now owning nine.

For those who know little about Rwanda or the region’s business culture, the excitement might be puzzling. They might wonder how a nation can celebrate the purchase of a plane. Aren’t airline companies supposed to buy aeroplanes, they might ask?

But, for those familiar with the country’s history, the small size of its economy and past failures of government-run businesses in Africa, it is big news that government-owned RwandAir is expanding.

The bigger story however isn’t that RwandAir added Airbus A300-200 to its fleet nor expanding its reach from 18 to 25 destinations. The real story is what this news tells us about Rwanda’s post-genocide development path and strategy.

You see, when the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) took over power in 1994, neo-liberal economics was in ascendance and the government was discredited as a doer of business. At the time, (and in many circles today), the government was seen as bad at doing business and it was urged to liberalise the economy and embrace market-driven development.

The RPF-led government joined the bandwagon of the IMF-World Bank sponsored structural adjustment programme.

Consequently, government-owned companies were privatised; the public sector down-sized through retrenchment; the taxation system stream-lined, indirect taxes introduced and, in general, the economy liberalised.

The government was supposed to be replaced by private investors — who would be driven by self-interest and regulated by market forces.

Somehow, however, and rather cleverly, the government crawled back into doing business!

It seems, someone figured that as a wise man must cut his hair according to the shape of his head, so must nations choose development paths from contextual economic conditions rather than from imported theoretical propositions. And, so, faith in the Rwanda government being a good investor silently gained traction.

This was partly due to the private sector still not being fully developed and the country’s nascent financial institutions, which had limited liquidity and low lending capacity. Also, the new leaders wanted to create a new identity for the country and deeply believed in the civilising role of government.

Thus, instead of taking a back seat especially because of donor objections, the government took a front seat as a major investor in the economy — especially in things like hotels, hospitals, airlines etc. This belief in government-driven development through targeted investment in selected sectors of the economy, has four more ingredients that are driving the country forward.

The first is turning the RPF into a major investor and enabling the military to invest in selected sectors; the second is encouraging, mobilising and supporting like-minded individual investors to pull their resources together; the third is supporting co-operatives and finally supporting private and foreign investors.