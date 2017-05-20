EDITORIAL: Rura, MTN must find common ground for business’ sake

Opinion

The modern market place is defined by rapid innovation, increasingly complex and deeply interconnected business enterprises. That quite yet disruptive evolution, which has been going on over the past two decades has however left regulators groping for anchorage.

In some cases regulators have simply withdrawn into their shells, which has seen laws and practices quickly being rendered obsolete or at odds with the needs of the times. From drones to telecoms, new products and business practices are challenging long established procedures and pushing the boundaries of regulation.

The $8.5 million fine imposed last week on MTN’s Rwanda operation by the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (Rura) amplifies the potential pitfalls both regulators and businesses have to lookout for on the treacherous path of static rules and businesses trying to adapt to a changing environment.

In the statement it put out, Rura accuses MTN Rwanda of violating its licence conditions when it, alongside other operations, moved to host its IT Hub in neighbouring Uganda. Rura ordered MTN to get out of the hub but there was non-compliance.

“Despite leaving no ambiguity and clearly instructing MTN Rwanda Ltd to exclude itself entirely from all aspects of the initiative, failure to which it would be considered a serious breach of MTN’s license obligations leading to appropriate measures: MTN Rwanda decided to join the IT Hub. It is unacceptable that MTN Rwanda acted in disregard of a regulatory directive on this matter and effectively ignored prior warning of non-compliance,” Rura said in its statement.

What is not in question is that Rura is enforcing existing regulations. What is debatable is whether there is room for adjustment in these regulations so that they can serve national interests while facilitating the changing needs of a constantly evolving business.

The origin of the current standoff can be traced to a decision a few years back when MTN at group level sought to enhance internal efficiencies by creating service hubs for different functions.

All MTN operations bid to host the different services and MTN Uganda won the bid to host the IT hub for the group’s operations in Southern and Eastern Africa. If it had been MTN Rwanda that won this bid, should the other countries have reacted in a similar manner? Or scuttle the initiative by withdrawing their participation?

To resolve this impasse, the One Network Area might offer some inspiration. Here is a case where potential competitors have found common ground and found ways of mitigating risks associated with integrating certain aspects of their networks.