EDITORIAL: Prosecution should go for top dogs who sign off cheques on public funds

Opinion

The Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee continued grilling heads and representatives of government institutions mentioned in the Auditor General’s report of 2014/15.

The institutions being summoned before the parliamentary committee failed to account for their expenditure of government funds or they were found to have misallocated public resources.

Billions of taxpayers’ money went unaccounted for, were poorly spent or there were simply no documents to justify expenditure.

While the findings may not necessarily mean that public monies were embezzled, lack of accountability is equally worrying because one cannot rule out corruption when public institutions fail to justify their expenditure.

Dozens of government programmes meant to have a socio-economic impact on lives of millions of Rwandans were found to have been poorly managed or most of them fell short of achieving the desired goals.

The Auditor-General undoubtedly does his work to investigate these cases and bring them to light. The work of the Auditor General has been lauded not only by Rwandans but also by international observers who believe that the office continues to do its work with a certain level of independence.

Similarly, over the years, PAC has been commended for doing its job by inviting the concerned officials and asking them to explain where things could have gone wrong. Over the past three or four years, PAC has proved that officials cannot get away with mismanaging public funds.

However, the prosecution is accused of failing to follow through on the findings to bring the involved officials to book. When they do, it is mainly low ranking officials who are ‘sacrificed.’

Rwanda’s fight against graft has been lauded at the global level but the continued failure to bring to book the big fish implicated in cases of mismanagement could hurt the fight against corruption in the long run.

While the argument has been that high ranking officials don’t get in direct contact with money and that the problem usually occurs at the grassroots where implementation takes place, it is still not enough to prove that officials at the top who sign were not involved.

In the case of the Auditor General and PAC hearings, it is clear that the expenditure of most of the unaccounted for funds or reckless expenditure which cost the government millions, if not billions, was approved at the top.