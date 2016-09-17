EDITORIAL: Population growth is as serious a matter as family planning

Opinion

Rwanda, with 440 people per square kilometre, is already overpopulated. In Africa, it is the second most densely populated country after Mauritius.

The country’s population projections point at a population of 16.3 million — or about 50 per cent more than the current population — by 2032.

Between 2005 and 2010, fertility rates in Rwanda dropped by 25 per cent, according to a report by the World Bank published in 2014. But now the country risks reversing recent gains in reducing population growth following a decision by the Catholic Church to stop distribution of contraceptives at its affiliated health facilities around the country.

This decision comes just when the country was revelling in tremendous progress in reducing rapid population growth, thanks to a combination of measures, including improved female education levels, higher women’s participation in the labour force and an overall increase in household living standards. This is in addition to expanding usage of contraceptives countrywide.

While we understand the religious basis for having many children and pushing for natural methods, populations must be controlled because population growth is a fundamental cause of multiple problems in society.

The population can grow exponentially, or very quickly. But no population can grow indefinitely. When a population of any species grows, its density increases, causing more intensive competition among members of the population, which results in a shortage of resources and ultimately, death.

Increased population density will also increase the incidence of disease. Contagious diseases spread quickly in slum areas that are densely populated and lack sanitation.

New measures are needed to improve access to family planning services for women in rural areas who are affected after childbirth and during the first 12 months of motherhood.

Women who have just had a baby are not ready to have another one right away, but too often they don’t have access to family planning services, particularly in rural areas.

Closely-spaced and unintended pregnancies are a health risk to both mother and child: Spacing pregnancies at least two years apart can avert 10 per cent of infant deaths and about one in five deaths in children aged one to four according to health experts.

But perhaps more importantly, there is a need for close tracking postpartum contraceptive use to ensure a steady supply and distribution of contraceptives.

Antenatal caregivers, birth attendants, child health providers and vaccinators should involve women on whether she is interested in family planning to protect herself from having another pregnancy too soon.