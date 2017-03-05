EDITORIAL: Who watches over the security guards? No one, its seems

Opinion

One of the main purposes of labour laws is to ensure that workers enjoy some minimum standards in terms of how long they work and the conditions under which they work. International conventions also protect the right to decent working conditions.

On the other end of the seesaw of worker-employer relations, are trade unions, whose first mission is to protect employment and second to ensure a fair balance of returns between labour and the other factors of production.

The plight of security guards in Rwanda, likely a mirror image of the working conditions of other downtrodden social groups, defies all the above notions and principles.

That it is possible that anybody can perpetually work without regulated breaks and without compensation either monetary or in kind, is most surprising in a Rwanda whose policies are famed for being people-friendly. It is shocking first because it is an obvious breach of whatever form of labour law is in existence.

Secondly, it undermines the narrative of the generally progressive agenda that the Rwandan government has been pursuing over the decades.

But what is even most tragic is that the supposed watchdogs of the vulnerable should feel ill-equipped and powerless to do anything meaningful about this state of affairs.

It is not enough to blame gaps in the law because since the law clearly spells out the minimum contractual obligations between employers and workers.

For instance, why could the labour inspectors, the Ministry of Public Service and the labour federation, not ensure that work and rest periods are observed by employers?

Skimping on such rights may appear profitable but it has costs. Fatigue has emerged as a major cause of many accidents across many industries and it should not be taken lightly in such a frontline as security.

What are the likely consequences of entrusting the security of an installation to a disgruntled and tired guard? What will be the cost of failure on that random occasion when an infiltrator escapes the attention of a fatigued guard? And what are the chances of building a skilled cadre of guards with institutional memory if everybody there is looking for the next opportunity?

There are signs of dereliction of duty here. Rather than see what protection can be given to workers under the existing legal regime, everybody is passing the buck.