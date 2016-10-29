EDITORIAL: An open financial system could boost drive toward national savings goal

Opinion

Twenty-six year old Claude Bizimana’s story at an event by BNR this week, aimed to drum up a savings culture among Rwandans might be inspiring for many but remains blank on a number of key questions.

Sharing his experience of how he managed to transition from a house help to micro-entrepreneur running a successful telecom retailer business, Mr Bizimana said he raised his initial capital of Rwf25,000 by foregoing consumption of part of his Rwf10,000 monthly salary.

That was despite the fact that the money was not enough to meet his monthly needs. And today he presides over an enterprise worth Rwf200,000, a remarkable feat for a man who possibly started out saving as little as just Rwf1,000 monthly.

Mr Bizimana followed the classic path of capital accumulation where capital K, is equal to production (P), minus consumption (C): P-C=K.

Savings accumulated that way help individuals grow but in the context of BNR vice governor Dr Monique Nsanzabaganwa’s drive which seeks to see the national savings rate rise from 12 per cent at the end of 2015 to 30 per cent by 2020, there is a lot of work to do.

Dr Nsanzabaganwa was spot on in her observation that this can only be achieved if commercial banks and financial sector stakeholders in general encouraged Rwandans to use formal savings channels such as banks.

For a long time, financial sector players have been crying wolf, bemoaning the low savings rates and shallowness of the financial sector. Even where 26 per cent of the population is banked as is the case in Rwanda, these deposits constitute mostly short money that cannot be relied on by lenders to extend credit to those that need to start or expand their businesses.

When they do, it is very expensive and short term. Yet one can argue that this is a self-inflicted malady. Not just in Rwanda but across East Africa in general, commercial banks have been very economical with the truth about savings options available to their customers.

Whereas they have been very aggressive in pushing the basic savings account which earns savers barely 3 per cent, they have not been loud enough about time deposits that give double-digit returns.

Instead, through products such as education plans for their children, they have been leading gullible savers into trapping their savings in low-yield products. These options also come in denominations that place them out of the reach of the average person.

This is barely the way to inspire more people into saving through the formal financial system since it makes options such as Mr Bizimana’s look far more sensible.