EDITORIAL: New measures needed to boost 4G penetration in Rwanda

Opinion

The government and KT Corporation, South Korea’s largest telecommunications provider, on June 10, 2013 signed a shareholders agreement for an initial 25-year term to establish a joint venture company to deploy a high-speed (4G LTE) broadband network to cover 95 per cent of the population in three years.

As principal shareholders, KT was tasked to bring expertise and make a cash injection of around $140 million, while the government’s equity investment in the company included assignment of its extensive (over 3,000km) national fibre optic network assets, spectrum and a wholesale-only operator license.

The entry of KT marked a major milestone in Rwanda’s drive to a modern, knowledge-based economy. Since its commercial launch in November 2014, KT Rwanda Networks has expanded its 4G LTE networks countrywide, but it is far below the initial target of 95 per cent coverage in three years.

Today the approximate coverage of 4G is slightly over 30 per cent of the population in almost its second year of operation.

While high pricing initially slowed progress, the company has moved to drop prices for both 4G LTE enabled devices and subscriptions recently, a move that is supposed to see retailers lower their pricing to push penetration.

But despite lower pricing, penetration has also been inherently undermined by the nature of the contract awarded to KT which made it a monopoly. And with all things, absence of competition makes it difficult to get value for money.

Besides, the telecom companies who were expected to provide retail access to 4G LTE wireless broadband services to the 12 million end-users have not been keen because of the huge investments made in expanding the 3G networks. Moreover, 3G remains affordable for many ordinary citizens.

Internet Services Providers rarely use 4G as their commercial product. They also argue that cost is not the issue, instead very few customers need it.

Worse still, uptake of 4G also remains undermined by the cost of the gadgets compatible with the technology as the cheapest 4G LTE enabled smartphone costs approximately Rwf62,000.

In view of the above challenges, there is a need to come up with new measures to boost 4G penetration. There is a lot of potential in the country because the ecosystem is favourable for most Rwandans, having a reliable and affordable Internet access is of paramount importance.

The Internet and other ICTs now constitute critical modern resources and are a vital prerequisite for participation in today’s growing digital economy.