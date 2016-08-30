EDITORIAL: Motivate farmers to boost production of sugarcane

Opinion

Sugarcane farmers are pushing for better prices for their produce following the entry of a new investor in the sector ending the industry’s longstanding monopoly that had forced them to accept lower prices.

The farm gate prices are in principal the prices received by farmers for their produce at the location of farm. Thus the costs of transporting from the farm gate to the nearest market or first point of sale and market charges (if any) for selling the produce are, by definition, not included in the farm gate prices.

Thus the prices collected from such markets may be adjusted for these costs to arrive at farm gate prices.

This follows the recent entry of a new investor from Mauritius, Mauritius ACS Ltd, which set up a large-scale sugar factory in Eastern Province, creating huge demand for sugarcane supplies to drive its projected 100,000 tonnes sugar output target on annual basis.

It is projected that the country could save up to $28 million (about Rwf20 billion) on sugar importation when Mauritian investor starts production by the end of the year.

While a section of residents had abandoned farming due to poor prices, the new investor raises hope that with the right pricing, farmers will be motivated to get back to work.

Rwanda seeks to meet the growing annual sugar demand expected to reach 160,000 tonnes in 2020 from the current 90,000 tonnes. Its current production stands at 12,000 tonnes with the rest being imported.

There is need for strong partnership between the different stakeholders in the sugar business with the investor to ensure that farmers are motivated enough to boost production which is needed to help curb the country’s huge import bill.

In Rwanda, just like in many developing countries, agricultural marketing is not well organised and farmers use the entire range of distributive channels: farm-gate, local village markets, wholesale and retail markets and sales of export crops to marketing boards.

In order to approximate farm gate prices information on the marketing channels used and quantity sold for different crops and other products is required.

Average prices should then be worked out using the output disposed of through various channels as weights.