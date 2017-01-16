EDITORIAL: King Kigeli’s importance as a cultural symbol is not in doubt

Opinion

Rwanda’s King Kigeli V. PHOTO | FILE

While Rwanda is a republic and no longer follows traditional monarchy rules, the repatriation of the body of King Kigeli V Ndahindurwa should be seen as a cultural milestone for Rwanda and an opportunity to enrich the country’s history further.

King Kigeli V Ndahindurwa passed away in exile at the age of 80 in the United States, where he lived for many years. King Kigeli V lived in exile for more than 50 years after the monarchy was disbanded, ending centuries of feudal rule.

The subject of the king has been shrouded in political controversies over the years, as to whether he should have returned to Rwanda, or remained in exile where he died, and the bickering among his relatives and former close confidants after his death has not helped matters.

However, following a court ruling in the US which allowed the king’s body to be repatriated to Rwanda, it should be an opportunity for the country to enshrine the traditional past and culture of the kings for the future generations to see and learn.

As the last king of Rwanda, King Kigeli V Ndahindurwa serves as a cultural symbol with a chapter in the country’s past and present history. The government of Rwanda has offered to support the family to give the deceased king a dignified send-off.

As the government has done to preserve the palace at Nyanza as a touristic attraction, similarly the king’s final resting place should be protected and preserved because they deserve a place in the country’s history.

While Rwanda is no longer a monarchy, preserving bits of what remained of the country’s monarchical history should be in the interest of all Rwandans, if future generations must understand their roots.

Repatriating the body of King Kigeli V to Rwanda should be seen as a positive development and a good ending for the king who lived in exile for many decades. A dignified state send-off would be the least one can do for the king whose reign was short-lived and incident-ridden.

Many African countries continue to preserve their historical past and have successfully turned them into lucrative and vital tourist and heritage sites.

It cannot be dismissed completely that the king, even in his death, plays no role in keeping the country’s culture intact. Many people are still attached to the country’s history and preserving it can only ensure that it is not distorted in future.

The Ministry of Sports and Culture as well as the Rwanda Academy of Languages and Culture have a role to play in preserving the country’s culture and history, most of which was distorted after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.