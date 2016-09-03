EDITORIAL: Car-free zones should be well planned out, adequately utilised

Opinion

Last year when the City of Kigali introduced the first car-free zone in the city, turning KN4 Avenue into a pedestrian-only road, there were mixed reactions to the decision.

While some people supported the idea, business people along the busy road cried foul citing possible loss of clients due to the lack of direct access by vehicles.

One year down the road, the city has embraced the idea but opinions are still as divided.

As the city plans to introduce new car-free zones in different parts of Kigali, concerns persist that the first one was not fully utilised, turning the once busy road into a lonely, ghostly avenue, with a few pedestrians strolling through.

The City of Kigali had planned to introduce commercial, social and cultural activities in the car-free zone to make it a more friendly and vibrant public space, for people to relax and enjoy in a serene environment. One year down the road, none of these amenities have been put in place. No free Wi-Fi, cafes or sitting places have been introduced, all of which are needed to make the car-free zone a vibrant place.

However, it is time for the private sector and government institutions to take advantage of these spaces by carrying out their outdoor activities in demarcated places.

There are a lot of things that can be done to make use of these spaces, for the good of city dwellers. Artists, businesses, innovators and stakeholders in the health sector should all see these places as free space to exhibit their activities.

As Rwanda strives to be a regional ICT hub, the government should ensure that there is free Wi-Fi in these public parks and car-free zones, for people to browse for free as they make use of the spaces.

According to city authorities, the idea behind introducing car-free zones is to promote non-motorised forms of transport, including walking and cycling but Kigali roads do not provide lanes for the latter.

Lack of consultation by city authorities has partly been blamed for the resistance to ideas such as the car-free zone. It is important for the city to carry out surveys or consultations with city dwellers before making such decisions.

For instance, the recent decision to introduce a monthly car-free day had been criticised for the choice of roads closed for the half day activity.

Some argued that the roads closed inconvenience businesses and movement of people, yet other alternatives such as stadiums are readily available. Earlier consultations would have saved City of Kigali from such shenanigans.