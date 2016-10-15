Kenya’s dismissal of IEBC commissioners is not African

Opinion

Christopher Kayumba

News reached us last week confirming that all the 10 Commissioners of Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission, including its chairman had resigned.

And according to the Daily Nation, President Uhuru Kenyatta proceeded this Tuesday to name a nine-member panel that will interview candidates for the jobs.

This very un-African move followed weeks of protests earlier in the year, demanding the sacking of the commissioners for alleged bias and corruption. The demonstrations left at least five people dead and scores injured.

When demands for sending the commissioners home kicked off, the government dismissed it and commissioners refused to budge saying they could only do so if a tribunal so decided as the Constitution stipulates.

But as protests persisted and threatened to make governance impossible, President Kenyatta decided to invite opposition chief Raila Odinga and his partners to resolve the impasse. Eventually, the commissioners were convinced to step aside.

Electoral commissions in most of Africa occupy a very special place not only because they organise elections, receive and confirm candidatures for aspirants to differently offices, including the presidency, but also because, most importantly, they count the vote and announce winners.

In fact, in matters presidential, there is a perception that in some instances, the commissions decide the winner by “fixing” the outcome in favour of incumbents a factor that’s partly driven by the opposition’s perennial rejection of electoral outcomes in this region.

That President Kenyatta’s government could contemplate and even accept the “resignation” of the men and women who count votes and believed to be in his corner is a first in this part of the world.

The Ugandan opposition has been demanding electoral reforms for ages to no avail and whenever demonstrations are organised, they are crushed by the police; Nkurunziza crushed demonstrators and Tanzania’s opposition’s demand for lifting bans on political activities hasn’t taken off while Rwanda’s Green Party’s demand for electoral reforms were allegedly ignored.

Due to this, the Kenyan opposition is now the envy of other opposition parties in the region.

So what’s it that makes the Kenyan opposition achieve what other opposition parties in the region only dream of and is it good for the country?

A Kenyan colleague who specialises in security matters told me that, in recent times, demonstrations in his country have tended to proceed because the new constitution guarantees this as a right and all those who want to demonstrate need to do is “to inform” the police so it could provide security; not grant permission.

My friend added that such demonstrations persist despite government efforts to quell them largely because the opposition has a large following and a leadership that “cannot be touched.”

He said that due to Raila Odinga’s following, when he leads demonstrations, the state “cannot dare arrest him because there would be chaos.”