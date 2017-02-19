EDITORIAL: When a loan guarantor’s trust is betrayed, we all lose faith in the banks

Opinion

In this issue, we have carried the intriguing story of the battle between Kubwimana Cryslogue, a loan guarantor, and I&M Bank, a Rwandan lender that was seeking to foreclose his collateral after coffee processor Socor defaulted on a loan.

It emerged during proceedings that the bank or its agents had issued a subsidiary loan to Socor using the guarantor’s collateral without the knowledge or consent of the guarantor.

Unlike many victims in similar circumstances, Mr Kubwimana has been lucky in the sense that he succeeded, through legal means, to snatch his property back from the clutches of a powerful adversary — a bank.

But the incident speaks volumes about the conduct of the financial industry in which power relations are often tilted against the borrower. It is also a pointer to the unconventional goings-on in an industry that is supposed to be transparent but still maintains an unhealthy degree of opacity.

According to court documents on the case, I&M Bank was faulted for extending a renegotiated loan to Socor using collateral given for a first loan, without involvement of the guarantor. And there appears to have been a conspiracy between the borrower and the lender to keep the new developments from the guarantor.

By that action alone, the lender assumed the risk of loss in event of default since the entire loan agreement was illegal.

Kubwimana argued that the bank went beyond merely failing to give him information about the new developments to actively playing a game of subterfuge, deliberately keeping him in the dark.

One would wish that this was an isolated case but even if it were, it is still cause for concern. The key question now is how does the lender in the dock and the industry at large restore confidence in banking?

A continuing effort in Rwanda and other developing countries is to get more people banked. Incidents like this and other predatory practices by lenders do little to advance this cause.

For instance, despite the existence of higher yielding savings plans within financial institutions, lenders often tout the basic savings account, with its miserly returns. The spread between the saving and lending rates is a big disincentive for any prospective saver.

In that respect, the financial industry is squarely responsible for the poor savings culture because it hoards information that could help clients make more informed decisions.

It is easy to dismiss calls for a thorough inquiry into the banking practices of lenders based on the I&M Bank-Socor-Kubwimana saga but at the very least an introspection is necessary.