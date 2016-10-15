EDITORIAL: France tries, yet again, to distract Rwanda from pressing priorities

Opinion

Rwanda-France watchers must have by now become used to the frequent bumps and turns of this tumultuous relationship. Even for the most detached however, the turn of events sometimes leaves one wondering what all the ado is about.

On October 7, France announced that it was reopening its investigation into the April 6, 1994 downing of the Falcon-50 presidential plane, just outside the perimeter of Kigali International Airport, which resulted in the death of then Rwandan president Juvenal Habyarimana, his Burundian counterpart Cyprien Ntaryamira and the French crew.

The event is largely considered the trigger of the subsequent genocide in which moderate Tutsi’s were targeted, leaving more than a million dead in just over 100 days.

Although circumstantial evidence suggests that the genocide was not spontaneous, pointing to earlier preparations and a well co-ordinated plan for execution by extremist elements with Habyarimana’s inner circle, France, has time and again albeit unsuccessfully, tried to pin the killing on Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

In the latest instance, France is pinning its hopes on the testimony of exiled former general in the Rwanda Defence Forces, Faustin Kayumba Nyamwasa, who claims to have evidence linking President Kagame to the killing.

Rwanda Today cannot at this point speculate on what Gen Kayumba’s testimony will reveal but it might be safe to say that it will be of little value to the inquiry until the witness is willing to incriminate himself.

Short of that, whatever Gen. Kayumba says will be hearsay and the case will likely collapse in much the same way as previous inquiries into the matter, based on the lurid claims of witnesses that turned out to be nothing more than jokers did.

Rwanda’s response has been robust with President Kagame suggesting he was willing to walk the full mile to severing diplomatic ties again.

What clearly emerges here is that at the heart of this contest, lays a battle to shape and interpret history. In trying to put Rwanda on the defensive, France is through reverse psychology battling the ghosts of the indecorous record of its military and colonial past in Africa.

From Algeria where its military has been involved in several campaigns to Rwanda where French troops became accomplices in the genocide by refusing to stop the killer gangs, France suffers a burden of history that is trying to offload on to third parties.

On the surface, the latest decision to re-open the inquiry into Habyarimana’s death could pass for a genuine search for the truth but looked at in a different context; it fits into a pattern of previous attempts by France to absolve itself of one of the modern world’s most heinous crimes.