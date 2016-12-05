EDITORIAL: Economic integration will create a more vibrant trade between blocs

Opinion

The response of Rwandan importers to a sugar shortage in the country and Rwanda’s request for exemption from an Economic Community of Central African States ECCAS, show the different sides of the coin of African economic integration.

On one side the nascent integration of our economies across trade blocs has stabilised the supply side of an essential commodity in one country while on the other, the complexity that arises from the multiplicity of exclusive trade clubs comes to the fore.

Because of her unique geographical location, Rwanda is now potentially exposed to import levies in the ECCAS and the East African Community. These would be in addition to the proposed AU levy.

Far from being contradictory, both situations actually support the case for an expedited and deeper integration spanning the economic, social and political spheres on the African continent. While the Rwandans have got the sugar they need, the near 50 per cent rise in the price of the commodity in the space of just two months points to the lingering inefficiencies in our trade systems.

The importers will probably blame poor infrastructure, multiple official and unofficial charges along the way to justify the price they are charging. This is what would probably be the case as well for Rwandan exports to the ECCAS if the country fails to secure the necessary exemptions for her products.

Two separate actions could actually resolve this dilemma. One would be for individual African governments to choose which side of their bread is buttered. Ideally, states should focus more on maximising the benefits of trade – revenue and job creation — than taxation which is an inverse way of taking a share of the gains from production by another party. A more vibrant trade will deliver more economic benefits than can ever be achieved from taxation.

Another track would be to open borders and speed up economic integration. Under the architecture for an economically unified Africa, the regional economic blocs, are supposed to be the building blocks to a single continent wide trade area. There have been some positive steps in this direction with Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) recently moving to create a single trade corridor from the Cape to Cairo.

Despite this, the more developed economies in this grouping have still not gotten over their dominant mentality and are yet to adopt a give and take attitude. A case in point is Sudan and South Africa that still find many backdoor arrangements to impede free trade.