Burundi does not have to close its border with Rwanda to make a point

Opinion

Christopher Kayumba

If you had asked Burundi observers to predict how President Pierre Nkurunziza would seek to resolve the political violence that erupted in his country in April 2015 following his bid for a third term in office, I guess only cynics would have suggested he would invest in scrapping presidential term limits from the constitution altogether.

If you had inquired from the same watchers say, a year ago, whether Bujumbura would initiate closure of its border with Rwanda as part of the solution, none would have answered in affirmative.

According to the Inter-Burundi Dialogue Commission Chairman Justin Nzoyisaba, Burundians are now calling for the removal of presidential term limits from the constitution as a way to bring about peace and security in the country.

The 15-member commission was set up by President Nkurunziza towards the end of 2015 to spearhead internal dialogue with all Burundians with a view to finding sustainable solutions to the country’s political impasse.

The media quoted Mr Nzoyisaba last week as saying “…that people said that they have to remove the term limits. It means that the president can go for as many terms as he wants if elected by the people.”

The announcement was dismissed by the opposition as “a wish for Nkurunziza not a people’s wish” with Leonce Ngedakumana of Frodebu telling The EastAfrican that “Burundians already expressed themselves in March 2014 when parliament rejected the president’s move to amend the constitution…”

To read into the continued clamour for the removal of presidential terms despite the bloodshed clinging to power by Nkurunziza has brought, requires reading it alongside the aforementioned decision by Bujumbura to close its border with Rwanda.

In general, there are two scenarios the dual decisions suggest. The first is the hardening of positions in Bujumbura and a determination by Nkurunziza and his loyalists to stay in power at whatever cost.

The second would point to what I would refer to “the existence of brainpower clique or group” in Bujumbura working to introduce moves that would serve as a bargaining chip once Nkurunziza’s regime started actual negotiations with the opposition under the more legitimate regional dialogue under former Tanzanian president Benjamin Mkapa.

In the latter scenario, the border closure would be a calculated move to pressure Rwanda to the negotiation table while the former would act to force the opposition to accept Nkurunziza in any future negotiated power in exchange for him to abandon his quest to delete term limits from the constitution.

Reflectively however, scenario one seems the most probable; a factor that points to less happy times for Burundi and the region. There is no way any strategic thinker would imagine that the closure of the border and ban of exporting foodstuff to Rwanda could conceivably force it to the negotiation table either through international pressure or economic hardships or both.

This is partly because, while part of the international community has tried to buy into the idea that Burundi’s problem is Rwanda’s too it seems, it will be impossible for this allegation to stick.

Economically, border closure is more likely to hurt Bujumbura far more than it will Kigali; for the latter imports and exports far less from the former than vice versa.

Due to its internal stability, growing economy and external outlook, Rwanda is more resilient today to withstand border closure than Burundi is.