EDITORIAL: Spare ‘1930,’ a symbol of justice, from growing tide of modernity

Opinion

The Nyarugenge Prison is popularly known as 1930. PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA

One of the impressions made for a first time visitor to Kigali is bound to be how modern, the city looks.

With the few exceptions of St Famille Cathedral, the Dr Richard Kandt House and the Nyarugenge Prison also known as 1930, one would be forgiven for thinking that much of the city’s architectural heritage died with the millions of citizens in the tragic events of 1994.

This is not surprising given that as far as cities go, Kigali is actually young. It was not until the mid-1960s that the capital shifted from Butare to Kigali.

In a sense, the glistening glass and aluminium towers rising over the central business district’s skyline and the futuristic architectural designs that dominate the residential areas today only symbolise a city’s pent-up march into a future of prosperity.

It is this relentless wave that last week saw the transfer of the last inmates of the 1930 prison, opening the site to redevelopment. Although the need to develop the city cannot be disputed, how this is done matters.

Rwanda is a country that has gone to great lengths to preserve the memory of its lowest moments. The rationale for this is that the past — our history — should inform the future.

We wish to argue that a society’s landmarks form an integral part of its history and merits equal attention in conservation. That is why as much as they are mere fragments of what stood before, resources are devoted to the preservation of the millennia-old ruins from the golden age of the Greek and Roman civilisations.

It is also what gives the old cities of Europe — London, Paris, Vienna, Copenhagen — you name it, a unique charm and appeal.

This newspaper has not had the opportunity to look at the plans for the proposed redevelopment at 1930 but suffice it to say that Kigali should draw inspiration from the European metropolises, which have managed to blend the past and present to great effect and functionality.

While the facades of the buildings around the great squares and open spaces of London or Stockholm have not changed, the inside space has evolved to meet the demands of the times.

Ideally, that should be the design principle behind any redevelopment of 1930. Features such as the red-brick exterior, the towers and other details of the old building can be reflected in whatever we choose to build on the site to replace the prison.