EDITORIAL: Access to information need not be this hard because it’s not a crime

Opinion

On Wednesday, September 28, the world celebrated the first International Day for Universal Access to Information, a day which is in line with the 2030 Development Agenda and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

SDG Target 16.10 calls for ensuring public access to information and protection of fundamental freedoms. Rwanda is one of the countries championing SDGs and is cited as an example of what countries can achieve if they set out to do so.

However, as access to information is celebrated worldwide, the country still faces challenges despite the Access to Information law coming into force in 2013.

Journalists continue to struggle to access information especially from government institutions and agencies, which in turn makes their work difficult. Yet public officials, who are mandated to provide this information are not held accountable when they fail to do so.

When the law was passed in March 2013, hopes were raised that it would change the media landscape and compel the government and its agencies to release information that is of public importance.

But three years later, the situation has not changed much. Vital information, such as expenditure records and the budget is still not made available to journalists on request.

Journalists say they have encountered resistance — even threats — when they tried to get certain information from government institutions.

The country’s access to information law stipulates that every institution should have an information officer. Unfortunately, these too have not been helpful. Some are not even acquainted with the law.

Upon getting a request, some information officers have instead ask for reasons for the request.

What is more, some officials in government institutions who are designated as public relations officers or communication directors do not have authority to speak to the media or give interviews on record. The government should empower such public servants to be able to speak on behalf of institutions.

Failure to provide access to information, which should otherwise be made available to the media or the public, denies Rwandans their basic right to information and directly, impacts on other freedoms and eventually leads to censorship.

The law in itself is not enough if it is not put into use. It is also the duty of journalists to go out and ask for the information they need. This way, institutions would be compelled to provide it. Some public institutions are willing to provide this information but they have not been approached.