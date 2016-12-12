Vets' transport too costly for farmers in far-flung Rwanda

News

Artificial insemination helps farmers to have the best crossbreeds for higher productivity. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | FILE NATION MEDIA GROUP

Lack of transport for veterinary personnel who conduct artificial insemination for livestock is forcing farmers to resort to traditional ways of breeding.

Livestock farmers in far-flung areas of Rwanda are opting for indigenous breeding rather than artificial insemination for exotic crossbreeds because they cannot afford transport for the government service providers.

Evariste Kabandana, from the southern province said that traditional breeding is more affordable for poor families which cannot foot the transport fares of the officials.

“The service is costly for small income families. You have to pay for the service itself and at the same time bear the transport costs of the veterinary officer. So we find other means even though we would love to have the service,” he said.

Rwanda switched to artificial insemination to move from traditional livestock breeds to exotic, high yield breeds, which require less land to rear and produce more milk.

A study showed that artificial insemination remains the most suitable way of enabling poor people with small pieces of land to rear one or two high yield cows.

While the government had offered to provide the service at a subsidised cost, farmers in rural parts of the country are frustrated by the long wait for veterinary officers to attend to the cows ready to breed, instead opting to borrow traditional breed bulls.

Farmers also argue that sometimes artificial insemination takes longer to be effective even when administered. In some cases cows don’t conceive.

“After two failed attempts, I opted for the indigenous method because the cost was getting high,” Mr Kabandana said. The issue came up last week when the Prime Minister Anastase Murekezi was in parliament, updating legislators on the progress in implementation of government programmes over the past seven years.