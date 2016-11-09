UN laments low funding for South Sudan refugees

News

Inside the Protection of Civilians (PoC) site in Malakal, South Sudan on June 14, 2016. The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said in its weekly brief it had received only $48.5 million out of the $251 million required to address the humanitarian needs. PHOTO | AFP

The Refugee Response Plan for South Sudan has only attracted 19 per cent funding so far, the UN says.

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said in its weekly brief it had received only $48.5 million out of the $251 million required to address the humanitarian needs.

It said the low funding was impeding the efforts to meet the rapidly growing needs of the South Sudanese refugees in the neighbouring countries.

The agency said fighting and insecurity in South Sudan’s Greater Equatoria region had continued to cause thousands of people to flee, turning a Ugandan border village into the third largest refugee camp in the world in just over two months.

Since July’s outbreak of fighting in Juba, an estimated 295,000 South Sudanese have fled to Uganda.

The Bidibidi refugee settlement was re-established in Uganda’s Yumbe District in August, to help accommodate the rapidly rising influx.

Insecurity

By November 2, the settlement was home to 188,133 South Sudanese refugees, making it larger than Kakuma (163,192) in Kenya and third in size in the world after Dolo Ado (216,795) in Ethiopia and Dadaab

(275,467) in Kenya, according to UNHCR data.

Most people arriving in Uganda in recent weeks came from locations in Central Equatoria, including Kajo-Keji, Kendila, Lainya, Morobo and Yei.

They reported fleeing South Sudan due to fighting and insecurity and many said they had travelled through the bush in order to remain hidden.