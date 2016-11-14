Travellers stranded as taxis shun remote areas

News

Col Dodo Twahirwa, chairperson of the Rwanda Federation of Transport Co-operatives. Photo: File

TRAVELLERS TO and from provinces far from Kigali are suffering the effects of an inefficient national transport service, as the aged fleet of 14-seater minibuses serving these routes suffer breakdowns while the new national bus operator licensed to provide reliable and affordable service is yet to be set up.

The minibus operators cite a scarcity of spareparts to maintain their fleet as the reason for the reduction in the number of vehicles available, yet operators of bigger and newer minibuses shun the routes because of the high operating costs.

“As you can see, most are the old buses after the government restricted imports which also affected the market for minibus spare parts. You’ll find that if a vehicle breaks down, it will stay parked for days if there is no old one around to cannibalise for spares,” said a driver plying the Giticyinyoni-Nzove-Rutonde route.

The government ordered a gradual phase-out of microbuses in 2012, which back then was the dominant mode of public transport.

However, most of the new buses mainly the privately-owned ones shun remote routes. Most upcountry routes previously covered by government-owned Onatracom are shunned ever since the company collapsed. The resulting vacuum was left to few minibuses which, after being chased out of the capital and national paved roads, found refuge in some of these routes.

Plans to deploy buses to these routes under the public-private-owned transporter expected to take up all the routes previously plied by Onatracom are yet to materialise, leaving rural dwellers without affordable transport. “We had many minibuses coming here at least every morning during the sunny season, but they all stopped coming after they saw the state of the road during the rainy season,” said Jean de la Paix Kanuma, from the remote village of Kijabagwe, Rulindo District.

Here, residents walk kilometres to get essential services like markets and hospitals. Mr Kanuma said despite the fact that they were promised extension of the transport network to their area, it is yet to happen.

Great concern

Bike taxis, popularly known as Moto are the only available means in most areas, and they cost up to four times the fare previously charged by buses. Currently, the number of passengers in the few remote routes still covered by the minibuses is more than three times the available capacity.

Col Dodo Twahirwa, the chairperson of the Rwanda Federation of Transport Co-operatives, the 42 per cent shareholder in Rwanda Interlink Transport Corporation Ltd (Ritco), the company expected to take over from Onatracom, told Rwanda Today that issues facing minibuses should not be of great concern since it is a government policy to phase them out of the national transport system. “As far as I know spare parts are available in the market, but since we are talking about the coming of Ritco, all those routes will be allocated to buses,” he said.