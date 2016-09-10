Sale of uninspected beef on the rise in Kigali

News

Beef in an abattoir. Most abattoirs in Rwanda are said to be below standards. PHOTO | FILE

The growing demand for red meat in Kigali is fuelling the illegal trade of the commodity as traders flout required transport rules.

One of the problems is that it is expensive to hire refrigerated vehicles for the required hygiene standard. As a result, some of the meat is transported in sacks posing a health threat to the consumers.

Most abattoirs continue to operate under unhygienic conditions; where slaughtered meat is left on the floor to mix with blood from the slaughtered animals. Butcheries also sell meat from fly-infested counters.

Live animals and meat supplied to the city is mainly sourced from upcountry but efforts to comply with existing trade and transport standards are proving too costly for many small-scale traders in the business.

The recent case of illegally-transported meat involved 100kg of beef seized by the police in Nyarutarama, but many more cases go unreported Rwanda Today has learnt.

These mainly involve smuggling of uninspected beef, mutton, veal, pork and rabbit meat into Kigali butcheries and the fast rising market demand from bars.

Some traders also operate unlicensed abattoirs posing as butchers’ shops to dodge potential inspection.

“It is a concern we have raised several times in meetings with the Trade Ministry and Rwanda Agriculture Board because it has been affecting our business,” said Gerard Mugire, an officer at Sabane, the biggest slaughterhouse in Kigali.

“Many animals are illegally being slaughtered from different places. We know the locations but we don’t understand why concerned institutions fail to trace them,” he added.

Abattoirs disguising as butcheries put meat with inscriptions indicating it was sourced from a licensed slaughterhouse on display.

Besides, unlike beef, mutton which is obtained at the local slaughterhouses, rabbit, chicken and pork reach the city informally, raising concerns over their quality and safety for consumption.

There are fears that cases of uninspected or illegally transported meat going unnoticed could rise in the months to the end of year’s festive days when the consumption of beef shoots up.

Animal Resource Ministry’s regulations require all abattoirs to have the animals inspected prior to slaughter while traders and butchers are subjected to meat trade and transport guidelines.