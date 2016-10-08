Rwandan teachers ask for representation in parliament

News

A teacher in class. Rwanda's teachers are saying they are a special group and need representatives in parliament. PHOTO | FILE

Rwandan teachers have asked for representation in parliament something the Ministry of Education says does not make sense.

During celebrations to mark 2016 World Teachers' Day on Wednesday, teachers said they want a legislator to represent their interests in parliament like other disadvantaged groups like women and persons with disabilities.

However, the Minister of Education Dr Papias Musafiri Malimba said that it is impossible to have a teacher’s MP because all sectors will want to be represented in the house, which is not possible.

“It is not possible to have a member of parliament for people doing the same job or with similar interests. Soon police officers will say we also want an MP and military officers will also want one or even security guards.

“That is not possible but you can channel your interests and concerns through the already existing MPs because they represent you,” the Minister said.

The teachers expressed their concerns including low pay, delay in delivering school equipment, low living standards and increasing cases of indiscipline among students due to lax disciplinary policies.