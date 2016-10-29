Rwandan media regulator suspends polls for office bearers

News

Journalists at a press conference called by some members of RMC’s board of commissioners on May 13, 2015. PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA

There is uncertainty over the future of the Rwanda Media Commission (RMC) — the independent self-regulatory mechanism for Rwandan media — after elections for a new chairperson were suspended.

The stalemate over the elections follows a proposal to take the power to elect the chairperson from the general assembly to an electoral college composed of the RMC Board. Under the proposed arrangement, journalists would instead of directly electing the chairperson, now elect board members who would sit to select a chairperson from amongst themselves.

The fear is that a chairperson elected under that arrangement would be more vulnerable and less independent than one directly elected and backed by the media fraternity.

“Some people think that RMC has too much independence when the chairperson is elected by the journalists’ general assembly. So they want the board to elect the chairperson among themselves,” said a source.

When the body was launched in 2013, its head, Fred Muvunyi, elected by a journalist assembly as the first chairperson, resigned his position and fled the country in May 2015, claiming fears of detention and threats to personal security.

Although the government did not react to these claims, his resignation and flight to Sweden followed a statement the RMC issued condemning the government’s closure of the BBC Kinyarwanda service.

His acting replacement, Cleophas Barore — whose popularity within the media fraternity is lukewarm — is well past his three-year mandate.

A new leadership was supposed to be elected before September 23, RMC said that it was still debating new procedures for the elections, and had no plans to call any in the near future.

Executive secretary of RMC, Emmanuel Mugisha, confirmed that the delay in elections was caused by a debate over new voting procedures, with one faction arguing that a general assembly should “not have the power to elect a chairperson.”

Mr Mugisha said that journalists should understand that the body’s primary mandate is to serve the interest of the public before that of the media.

“RMC is not an association. It is in fact a public service body created to administer journalism ethics and serve in the interest of the public and media, as a mediator whenever there is conflict. We help to mediate cases involving journalists, instead of them ending up in the courts of law,” he said.

Rwandan journalists in their general assembly in September 2013 adopted a constitution that governs RMC’s conduct as a media self-regulatory body backed by the media law.

However, this constitution has never been formally adopted by the general assembly. “If journalists want their institution to be strong enough to defend their profession, they must prioritise the adoption of the statutes governing RMC because the current blue print doesn’t establish it legally, or indicate how to proceed with elections,” he added.

The Rwanda Governance Board which overseas media development among other responsibilities and is the body through which government channels Rwf161 million annually towards media development, was dismissive of suggestions that the state was meddling in RMC’s affairs.