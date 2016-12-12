Journalists shun media centre over new fee structure

News

Peacemaker Mbungiramihigo, the executive secretary of the Media High Council. PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA

The future of Rwanda’s pioneer capacity building centre for journalists hangs in the balance after it failed to register new applicants.

The University of Rwanda failed to get any registered student for the 2016/17 academic year, as journalists shunned the school over newly introduced fees.

Great Lakes Media Centre (GLMC), which offered certificate courses for journalists, says journalists and journalism students shunned it after new rules governing public universities left journalists to sponsor themselves rather than benefit from government bursaries.

“National university of Rwanda used to get sponsors to partly pay for the programmes but under the new rules governing the university, each student would have to pay a full fee of Rwf600,000,” said the dean of School of Journalism and Communication at University of Rwanda, Joseph Njuguna.

Students enrolled at GLMC pay between Rwf600,000 and Rwf1,080,000 per year. Previously, the government would meet half the cost of the tuition.

The University of Rwanda’s new rules also bar the GLMC graduates, with a diploma after two years, to join the degree programme in the third year as was the case in the beginning said Mr Njuguna.

“We have been told that we would have to join first year at UR after completing the GLMC course,” said Jean Bosco Twagirayezu, a graduate from the last batch at GLMC.

GLMC was launched in 2008 and affiliated to National University of Rwanda with a mission to improve media standards through capacity building. As at 2013/14, the programme had trained some 200 journalists.