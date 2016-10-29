Rwanda to use smart classrooms to tackle huge classes

News

Rwanda is planning for 1,600 new classrooms and deployment of smart technologies in fiscal year 2017/18 as it moves to tackle a rapidly expanding population in primary schools.

The country faces a shortage of qualified teachers and learning space which have seen the teacher to pupil ratio increase to 1: 62 while the pupil to classroom ratio is at 80:1 nationally, according to statistics from the Ministry of education.

While the government has achieved a 98 per cent of net primary enrolment rate, the teacher to pupil ratio is above the 55 students for every teacher that was targeted in fiscal year 2014/15.

“We have committed to increase the number of classrooms, which are going to have new technologies —“smart classrooms” by 2018,” says Isaac Munyakazi, the Minister of State in Charge of Primary and Secondary Education.

The smart classrooms refer to those that will be connected to the ICT network to improve and increase the variety of learning materials available to learners.

According to Clement Mugabo, the head of sector planning and budgeting in the ministry, the plan is to build 350 classrooms by the end of the current fiscal year.

Though far below the number of classrooms-needed, Mr Mugabo explains that this was due to resource constraints that saw only Rwf2.625 billion allocated to the building budget this year.

For fiscal year 2017/18 the ministry has budgeted Rwf12 billion to build 1600 new classrooms.

Christine Mushimiyimana, the head teacher of Gihemvu primary school in Nyaruguru district says crowded classrooms were failing teachers in both terms of quality and quantity.

“We have between 80 and 120 pupils per teacher in our school, which is makes it a challenge for the teacher to satisfy all knowledge demands for the student,” said Ms Mushimiyimana.