Rwanda takes vital baby steps for preschool education

News

Pupils at a private nursery school. Rwanda targets to have at least a public nursery school at the village level by end of 2017. PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA

Rwanda plans to increase support for the struggling preschool education sub-sector even as challenges threaten to choke a policy to introduce nursery schools across the country.

Describing the current situation as transitional, Director General of the Rwanda Education Board Janvier Gasana told Rwanda Today that in addition to grooming teachers for pre-school education, there are plans to have nursery teachers added to the national teachers’ payroll. However, he could not provide specific timelines since the decision has to be jointly backed by Labour and Finance ministries.

The government targets to have at least a public nursery school at village level by the end of this year but the programme has run into challenges such as lack of dedicated space, teachers and learning aids.

“We know that many schools have not yet got enough equipment but none can say they haven’t received any support at all. We could not wait for everything to be in place to start given the importance of these schools in preparing children for primary,” Mr Gasana said.

Most public nursery schools were introduced at Cell level nationwide three years ago but they continue to face shortages of key infrastructure such as classrooms, teaching and learning kits and toys. Educationists and parents say the three- to six-year olds then end up enrolling in primary without a strong foundation.

A teacher at Groupe Scolaire Gasagara in Southern Province said while the children are supposed to have acquired certain basic literacy skills like counting and spelling some words by the time they leave nursery but most still get to primary without achieving those levels.

“It is an initiative the government rushed to implement without prior assessment of what it entails. In our case, we operate from church facilities; when it rains the children are put together with their seniors in primary classes, and it’s a big challenge,” he said.

Inadequate investment

Inadequate investment in early childhood education has been blamed for the issues many nursery schools still grapple with.

A 2015 study by Save the Children indicated below par government spending at pre-primary level as funding to the education sector shrunk from 21 per cent of the budget in 2006 to 12.3 per cent in fiscal 2015.

The study found the share of the national budget to the pre-primary level low, affecting the poorest children whose families cannot afford the few and expensive private nursery schools largely owned by faith-based organisations, individuals and parents’ associations.

Unlike private-owned nursery schools, many public pre-primary facilities are based in the vicinities of existing primary schools while others operate in church and public buildings.

Low attendance levels

Rwanda Today established that except for the curriculum and a few materials like chalk by the Ministry of Education, parents have to incur all the other costs namely paying teachers, purchase of teaching and learning kits.