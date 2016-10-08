Rwanda swears in 320 bailiffs to collect Rwf2b debt from public

News

Rwanda court bailiffs meeting with the Minister for Justice. PHOTO | FILE

Rwanda has stepped up efforts to collect billions of francs from the public after it emerged that not so many people who lose lawsuits are eager to pay the fines and charges as ordered by the courts.

The Ministry of Justice last week said that the public owes government over Rwf2 billion —and it has hired 320 non-professional bailiffs— to complement the existing 200 bailiffs, to implement court decisions and collect the money.

The ministry also promised to name-and-shame its debtors by publishing a list of every individual and organisation that has failed to pay back money owed to government.

Minister of Justice, Johnston Busingye, even pondered seizing and auctioning assets of relatives and siblings of fugitives or the deceased who owe government money.

“If you have a debt with government, perhaps it should follow you up to your great grandchildren. It is no longer possible to run forever,” he said last week during the swearing-in of the new bailiffs.

This statement was deemed controversial by several Rwandans who took to social media to express their disapproval. However, experts argue that Mr Busingye’s remarks were legally correct.

“Yes it is within the confines of the law because if you are a successor of someone who owes money to the government, then you should also pay. An offence is personal in as far as criminal liability is concerned, but not for paying damages especially when the one who owes money passed away or run away,” Moise Nkundabarashi, partner at Trust Law Chambers, said.

Issues have also been raised over the unprofessional conduct of some bailiffs while executing their roles, particularly due to the autonomy and independence accorded to them by Rwandan laws.

With government in a hurry to collect as much money as possible from its debtors, fears arose as to whether the new bailiffs would carry out their duties without abusing their powers.

In October last year, government suspended 15 bailiffs indefinitely for improper conduct – including corruption and abuse of their powers. This was done to deter other bailiffs from unprofessional traits.

“I think this should not be a problem because the ones who had disciplinary issues, the ministry of justice stopped their practicing certificates and they are no longer in practice. It is the right of the government to recover public funds and I am sure this move to hire more bailiffs will pay off,” Mr Nkundabarashi explained. “The only one way out is for people to voluntarily pay whenever they lose cases; and if not, then they should be forced to do so by the law,” he added.