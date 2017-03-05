Rwanda security guards decry poor terms of service

News

As her peers prepared for Valentine’s Day on the evening of February 14, Joyce Tuyisenge 21, (not her real name) was preparing to sign off after a 12-hour shift.

“It is hard to believe but I don’t even have a boyfriend because my work schedule makes relationships hard to maintain,” she says.

She endures the pangs of hunger but once she gets home food will be the last thing on her mind — she must wash her uniform for the next day because she works seven days a week.

Although labour laws offer social protection to all workers, life for the majority of the 14,000 security guards employed by 10 security firms is a mockery of not just the spirit but the very provisions of the law.

According to guards, as much as three-quarters of private security personnel are exposed to the worst working conditions, their plight is hardly addressed despite the important roles they play to ensure safety at work and home.

“Nobody cares. Some people don’t even respond when we greet them. What hurts though is that even to the companies that we work for, we don’t exist beyond our daily clock-ins,” says Tuyisenge adding that she does not recall the last time she had a lunch break.

“We work for 12 hours, seven days a week. It is a difficult job, but what else can one do?” she sighs.

Compensation

According to the labour laws, a person can only work for 45 hours a week, any time beyond that is overtime, which should be compensated for by either a pre-negotiated fee or additional time of rest. Tuyisenge and other guards are working 84 hours a week but they don’t have the power to demand for compensation.

“The law of 2009 says in case of unavoidable circumstances, and the employee exceeds the 45 hours a week, he/she should get those hours back or be paid extra for it,” said Gakuba Damascene, Gasabo District Labour inspector.

He admitted to inability to protect workers when employers violate these provisions.

Lack job security

A guard told Rwanda Today that they lacked job security compared with other workers since those in their profession are treated like informal sector workers.

“Anything, however, small can get you fired, anything. You can be sacked and no one even asks what happened,” he said.