Rwanda rural homes complain of high costs of piped water

Queueing for water in rural Rwanda. The cost of connection to the main network is prohibitive for rural dwellers. PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA

Rural households in Rwanda are struggling to meet the high charges imposed on them by contractors in order to get connected to piped water. Some of the contractors also double up as suppliers of key materials required to access the main supply line.

Residents say that in many cases, the prices forced on households aspiring to get piped water are in some instances double the market rate, putting the service beyond the reach of the poor and low-income earners who make up the majority of rural population.

“What they do is beyond normal theft. Most prices are exaggerated and there is no choice if one doesn’t buy from them. You will find that an installation that would cost Rwf150,000 goes for as much as Rwf400,000 due to unnecessary charges,” said Nzaramba, a resident of Rulindo District.

Mr Nzaramba said while a water meter can be bought for Rwf10,000 at local hardware stores, residents are compelled to pay Rwf20,000 and Rwf700 for a meter of a plastic water pipe that is ordinarily sold for Rwf400.

On top of this, one must pay Rwf20,000 to the plumber provided by the operators and Rwf50,000 paid for a one-off subscription to the service.

Last week, the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (Rura) capped the rural water tariffs, forcing operators to revise their prices downward by between 20-50 per cent depending on the water systems.

While urban households are charged Rwf323 per cubic metre, Rura’s maximum rural water tariffs expected to take effect on January 1, 2017 indicate that residents connected to gravity-fed networks will pay Rwf338 per cubic metre, Rwf833 for those using electricity pumping while users on networks using diesel pumps will pay Rwf1, 087 per cubic metre.

Users on turbo and complex water systems will get charged Rwf814 and Rwf704 respectively. Under existing tariffs, a cubic metre goes for between Rwf300 and Rwf1,100 in most parts of the country. The regulator said rural operators ought not to sell water above the new tariffs while those already selling below the set limits have no reason to change the existing tariffs.

Overcharging had become common across rural areas served by private water operators throughout the country. Private operators currently manage and operate rural water supply systems through partnership with the districts.

The situation is however, not the same in Kigali City and all urban centres served by the government Water and Sanitation Corporation (Wasac) which charges only Rwf20,000 as household connection fee, alongside costs for materials that customers buy at a market of their choice after getting detailed specifications.

Like water tariffs, rural water connection fees remained the highest compared with services in the urban centres across the country for the past 10 years.

Having a rural household connected to the water network cost between Rwf140,000 and Rwf450,000 for a user located within the range of 60 metres of the network.