New bureau to take over power to probe crimes

A police dog aids in a search. A crimes bureau will now take over criminal investigations in Rwanda. PHOTO | FILE

Rwanda’s senate last week adopted amendments to Law No 46/2010 that move the function of criminal investigations from the police to the ministry of justice under a new body, the Rwanda Investigative Bureau (RIB).

Justice minister Johnston Busingye told Rwanda Today that the move forms part of wide-ranging reforms that seek to streamline the role of police and add efficiency to criminal investigations, law enforcement, and remove overlapping functions that at times obstructed the smooth working of the police.

The new bureau will be supervised by the ministry of justice and its staff will be determined by a new operational law, while its investigators will not be uniformed. The law which now awaits assent by President Kagame, effectively moves the criminal investigations department and counter terrorism unit of the police to RIB.

Although it was not immediately clear how long it would take before the switchover comes into force, Mr Busingye had during press briefing last September, suggested that it would be a couple of months before an enabling law is passed. RT has learned that law will be coming up for debate in the senate in the next few weeks.

Other functions that police will have to give up to RIB include cybercrime, financial crimes, cross border intelligence interactions, as well as management of the forensic laboratory.

Some senators had raised fears that the police could be left handicapped to effectively maintain law and order in the absence of authority to investigate crime or conduct searches on suspects.

“It appears that police will not be allowed to even conduct regular searches in case of suspicion of crime. But if maintaining law and order means that you have to fight modern crimes such as terrorism, I need to understand how RIB will effectively fight such crime without the input of police,” senator Jean Népo Sindikubwabo said during a session.

“Police will continue to carry out investigations in areas or on individuals who are suspected of crime, but it will file a report on its findings and forward it to the new body for follow up,” Mr Rugema senator Michel Rugema, chairperson of the foreign affairs, co-operation and security committee which drafted the amendment, said.

“The main reason for this development is to create clear demarcations and to ensure that each body clearly understands what its duties are without conflict, but in complement to each other.”

Mr Busingye, also said that police will retain many of its other units, while working with RIB.

“Some core responsibilities that will essentially remain under police will include; ensuring internal security, management of road traffic, mass sensitisation, emergency intervention, crowd control and international engagements,” Mr Busingye said.

The new body was approved by a Cabinet meeting in August as a measure to re-arrange police and make it more efficient.

Police was in 2013 listed as the most corrupt institute in Rwanda by Transparency International, a factor that hinders its effectiveness.