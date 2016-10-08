Rwanda MPs grill energy officials over ineffective biogas project

News

A resident of Nduba sector explaining his biogas system. PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA

More chief executives of government agencies have found themselves on the spot as they appear before Public Accounts Committee to explain allegations made against them by Auditor General.

Last week, officials of Energy Development Corporation Limited (EDCL) appeared before the committee to explain what went wrong with Rwanda’s flagship environmental friendly energy plan — National Domestic Biogas Programme (NDBP).

The programme, which was initiated in 2007 was aimed at cutting the use of firewood as a source of energy especially in rural households in a bid to save the environment, but the programme has been bogged down by managerial and technical challenges.

The government programme, which enjoyed support from the Germany's development agency GIZ and Dutch non-government organisation SNV until 2013, has been facing challenges.

EDCL officials said there have been challenges with technology which was had been adopted to help families set up biogas.

“The contractors we hired to construct biogas systems did substandard work, leading to malfunctioning of the whole system. We are now looking at how we can reconstruct them, which is is going on in different parts of the country,” said Emmanuel Kamanzi, the director general of EDCL.

The project was handed over to the EDCL from the defunct Energy Water Sanitation Authority (EWSA), which was split into two utilities — one each for water and energy.

Beside construction challenges, EDCL admitted that there was lack of sensitisation of the people on how to sustain and maintain biogas digesters. When government and partners stepped out, most households failed to maintain the digesters.

Mr Kamanzi blamed some challenges on lack of awareness and sensitisation in regard to how many cows one needed and management of animal waste, which were to be converted into biogas. Some families that had benefited from the project sold their livestock, rendering the biogas digesters useless.

In other parts of the country hit by drought especially Eastern Province, biogas systems went unutilised for many months due to lack of enough cow dung and water.

“Families with four cows opted to sell three as the drought intensified in the eastern parts of the country, which affected cow dung production needed to sustain the digesters,” said Mr Kamanzi.

“If you have two calves they can’t generate a required cow dung quantity needed to run biogas digesters,” Mr Kamanzi noted.