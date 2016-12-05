Richard Sezibera wins Rwanda senatorial seat

News

Former Secretary General of the East African Community, Richard Sezibera. PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA

The former secretary general of the East African Community (EAC) Dr Richard Sezibera last week won the by-election to pick a senate representative for the Southern Province.

Dr Sezibera scored 317 votes, equivalent to 63.9 per cent, in the preliminary results released by the National Electoral Commission (NEC) on Thursday.

According to the executive secretary of NEC, Charles Munyaneza, the harmonisation of results from all the eight districts of the province is ongoing but initial results show that Dr Sezibera is edging his competitors with a good margin.

Monique Mukakarera, the closest challenger garnered 73 votes, accounting for 14.7 per cent of the votes while Dr François Masabo got 59 or 11.9 per cent. Veneranda Mukamuganga got 28 (5.6 per cent) while Félicité Muhimakazi got 19, amounting to 3.8 per cent.

Dr Sezibera will replace the late Mucyo, who passed away in October after a fall on the steps of the country’s Senate. Full results will be released on December 6 while the final announcement on the outcome will be made on December 13.

The senate is made up of 26 senators — 12 elected from four provinces of the country and the City of Kigali, and eight appointed by the President.

The remaining six are picked from academia and interest groups. The candidates must be above 40 years of age, have a university degree, and a credible record in the society. Dr Sezibera, 52, who prior to heading the EAC Secretariat was the Minister of Health, also served as the presidential advisor on security in the Great Lakes Region and recently retired from the army at the rank of Major.

He beat to the vacant seat, Dr Masabo, 57, the acting director for Centre of Conflict Management at the University of Rwanda’s College of Arts and Social Sciences.

Also in the race was Ms Mukakarera, 55, is a renowned educator, Ms Mukamuganga, 55, is a gender expert, and Ms Muhimakazi, 53, is an entrepreneur.