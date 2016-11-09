Opposition arrests in Sudan

News

Sudanese opposition supporters demonstrate against the government's electoral laws in the capital Khartoum, December 7, 2009. The head of the Sudanese Congress Party, Omar Al-Digair has been arrested. PHOTO | FILE

A Sudanese opposition party says its leader has been arrested, bringing to at least 10 the number of senior opposition figures detained in the past two days.

The head of the Sudanese Congress Party, Omar Al-Digair, was picked up by security forces at his home in Omdurman, near the capital Khartoum.

Opposition parties have been calling for protests against last week's subsidy cuts which led to a 30 per cent increase in the price of fuel.