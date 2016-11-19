Rwanda's mental hospital raises alarm over rise in cases of alcohol abuse

News

A man carries a Rwandan local brew in a gourd. The number of people engaging in substance abuse is steadily on the rise, and many of the consumers of substances sold cheaply in the communities. PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA

Rwanda has registered an increase in the number of people engaging in substance abuse with the country’s major referral neuropsychiatric hospital, Ndera, seeing more alcohol abuse related mental cases especially in people within the 18 to 35 year age bracket.

While most are regular abusers of alcoholic beverages — wines and spirits — increasingly there are cases of users of heavy drugs like cannabis sativa and heroin.

Officials say most alcohol-related cases have been linked to increasing consumption of unregulated brews.

“The majority of cases we are receiving these days are of addicts of alcoholic drinks, and what’s alarming is that most are abusers of substances cheaply sold in the communities without specifications on alcohol content,” said Yvonne Uwamahoro who heads a neuropsychiatric centre in Kigali.

At least 165 patients visit the neuropsychiatric hospital daily as outpatients while 315 are admitted as inpatients. Last year, the Kigali-based hospital handled more than 1,125 drug-related mental health cases, an increase from just over 800 the previous year.

“This is a big number yet it keeps on increasing, and it is likely to increase beyond this level this year,” said Innocent Nsengiyumva, a clinical psychologist at Ndera Hospital.

The health unit also suffers inadequate funding and staffing in the face of rising patient numbers. Donors who have been contributing 30 per cent of the budget for drugs and equipment have slashed this to 10 per cent, leaving a significant funding gap.

Medical care for mental cases alone requires over Rwf161.8 million ($180,000) per year and Rwf60 million to treat related effects.

“We are going to organise regular fundraisings in the hope that at least we can raise money to help the patients with pending invoices,” Ndera hospital’s Charles Nkubili, said.

The 2014 global status report on alcohol and health by the World Health Organisation indicated that consumption of beer and spirits among Rwandans accounted for only 11 per cent and one per cent respectively.

The figure suggests that 89 per cent of the consumed alcohol is either brewed through unregulated traditional means or is illegally sold. Examples are the likes of the infamous Muriture, Bareteta, Yewe’muntu, Ibikwangari, Kambuca, Akayuki, Imbutabuta and others.

The Rwanda Standards Board said these illegally produced beverages were found to contain potentially dangerous levels of alcohol.

“We insist that all the brewers operating clandestinely such as those using packaging that is not theirs or using the traditional brewing methods come out and seek formal registration. Otherwise if they are caught they will have no business,” said Philip Nzayire, head of quality assurance at Rwanda Standards Board.

The police recently launched a crackdown on some of these illegal substances like Kambuca alongside illicit gins and drugs sneaked into Rwanda from neighbouring countries. However, their sale remains widespread despite regular police operations to impound and destroy hundreds of litres.