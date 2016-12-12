NGOs decry low rate of birth registration in Rwanda

News

Rwandan local authorities at a meeting with the people. According to researchers, a proper sensitisation on the new provisions of the law on persons and families is necessary. PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA

Non-governmental organisations in Rwanda are raising concerns over the low rate of birth registration in the country saying that many children are denied this fundamental right and of itself, a door to other rights.

Research commissioned by World Vision Rwanda indicates that the current rate of birth registration is less than 10 per cent, while birth notification stands at 56 per cent.

“Despite the ongoing efforts towards effective birth registration, birth notifications take the lead at 56 per cent while actual birth registrations, where birth certificates are issued, are at less than 10 per cent. This situation is hindering the realisation of children’s rights,” reads part of a report produced by the Institute of Policy Analysis and Research (IPAR) Rwanda.

The report gives various reasons for the low birth registration rate including overlapping registration mechanisms, high costs of birth registration, the short duration for birth registration as well as ineffective and inefficient birth registration systems.

According to the director of research at IPAR, Prof Alfred Bizoza, the Rwandan child naming cultural practice has also greatly interfered with the birth registration process.

“In Rwanda, children are named eight days after the birth of the baby, but sometimes this spans into months. Many parents then opt to remain at the birth notification level other than pay the fines that come with late birth registration,” said Prof Bizoza.

Also blamed for the low registration rates is the fact that birth certificates are not a prerequisite for other government services in the country like acquiring a passport or an identification card.

“We acknowledge that the old law was not friendly but the new persons and family law will make the process of birth registration much easier. Most of the bottlenecks have now been removed by this law,” said Alfred Karekezi, a representative from the Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion.

Some of the challenges addressed by the new law include the increase of the compulsory period for birth registration from 15 to 30 days after birth as well as the removal of the requirement to seek a court order supplementing birth registration, for parents who missed the deadline.

Also tackled by the new law is the thorny issue of registering children born out of wedlock.

“The new law does not require the physical presence of the father during child registration especially for children born out of wedlock, which was the case in the previous legislation and a big hindrance to the registration process,” said Mr Karekezi.

The birth registration process has also been made free of charge under the new law.

The researchers however say it will take more than changing laws to increase Rwanda’s birth registration from the current average of 79 per cent to the international accepted standards of 95 per cent.

“The population needs to be sensitised on the new provisions of the law if the fruits are to be reaped. Cultural barriers such as the child naming ceremony should also be addressed in order to encourage parents to register their children soon after birth,” said Professor Bizoza.