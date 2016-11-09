Locals living near Dadaab oppose refugee camp closure

News

Refugees wait at the Dadaab airstrip, Kenya on June 16, 2016 as they prepare for repatriation to Somalia. FILE PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Kenyans living next to the Dadaab refugee camp want the government to rescind its decision to close the settlement and repatriate refugees back to Somalia, saying their livelihoods are entwined to those of the exiles.

The residents are fearing for the economic survival of Dadaab Town even as a voluntary repatriation programme launched in 2013 gathers momentum in the face of a myriad of challenges.

Apart from providing the only health and educational facilities and employment opportunities, Daddab camp—that was set up 25 years ago—supports local contractors who construct structures and supply food staff to the over 270,000 Somalia refugees.

“The camp is the centre of the local economy because billions of dollars exchange hands because of this camp. This is not something you just wish away without providing locals with alternatives,” said Mohammed Osman, a former reporter with Gargar Humanitarian radio in Dadaab.

Locals are also not comfortable with the closure of the camp because a number of them have intermarried with the refugee population, while some have registered as refugees to benefit from the facilities provided by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).

A tour of Dadaab reveals that the refugee housing structures in the five camps remain intact as a sizeable number of refugees who had voluntarily returned to Somalia sneaking back due to lack of support structures to sustain their return.

In the meantime, the Kenya government has increased pressure on refugees to leave by November 30.

Returnees

“We left Somalia because all parents or children were killed. Now we have intermarried and given birth to children and we are now not sure which country they belong,” said Fatma Hirsi, who had returned to Kismayu in June but is back to the camp due to lack of food, shelter and security.

The refugees are asking the Kenya government that it should not only concentrate on repatriation because there are other options like natioralisation and integration into the local community.

Mohamed Affey, the new UNHCR Special Envoy on Somalia Refugee Situation—who on November 8 traveled to Dadaab to evaluate the repatriation programme—said that there is need to focus on the needs of the locals even as he maintains that the camp population has reduced by 160,000 through voluntary.

“The host community are the frontline ambassadors for Kenya on the issue of Somalia refugees. They have been very resilient and the international community need to also focus on the needs on the host community even as we embark on a regional approach to help the Somalia government provide facilities for the returnees,” said Mr Affey.

The Kenya government —through Deputy President, William Ruto—had in April 2014 announced that it would repatriate all the Somalia refugees within three years after the terrorist attack in at Garissa University that killed 148 people.

Kenyan authorities had said they have evidence that the camp is being used as recruitment for Somalia militants, Al Shabaab, and that some camp residents are used to launch attacks inside Kenya.