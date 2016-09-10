Korea Telecom to spread 4G brand beyond Rwanda border

News

The 4G Square in Kigali. The low adoption of the 4G high speed network has forced Korean Telecom to look outside the borders of the country. PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA

Korea Telecom (KT), the sole wholesalers of 4G LTE in the country, is looking to expand its footprint into other African countries using Rwanda as a launch pad.

The company formerly known as Olleh Rwanda network has had a difficult time selling its flagship product 4G LTE to Rwandans with many preferring to stick with 3G Internet despite the speed edge 4G has over other products.

“We are now looking at the entire African continent; we want to use Rwanda as a launch pad into other countries,” said Han-Sung Yoon Patrick, the chief executive of KT Rwanda Networks.

The low adoption of 4G LTE was largely attributed to the fact that the product entered the Rwandan market at a high price, which quickly drew a market line, showing consumers prefer affordable Internet to high speed, a factor which has come to shape people’s perception of 4G as an expensive option, a reputation KT still struggles to change.

KT has maintained that it is the retailers who have made the product expensive through their inflated pricing to the consumers, hence the low adoption.

By February 2015, 4G LTE had only1,000 subscribers, according to data from Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority.

“We decided to make our wholesale prices public on our website, those who continue to think over pricing is done by us can go and find out,” said Han-Sung.

At the height of its frustrations with the slow adoption, the company has faulted government, which is a partner in KT after the two signed a 25-year agreement amounting to $260 million (Rwf187.2 billion), noting that it fulfilled some of its promises which included driving 4G LTE usage in government.

“There were some delays on the government side, we thought it would be instrumental in driving the 4G LTE adoption in one way or the other, maybe policy issues came in, we have moved slowly, we discussed with government and things are starting to improve” said Mr Han-Sung.

Regis Gatarayiha, the head of ICT department at Rwanda Development Board in a recent interview said the expectations of government to intervene in 4G adoption don’t make any sense “This is a free market, let them compete like everyone else, what do they expect government to do?” he observed.

3G competition

Although the product was received with a lot of pomp and glamour, with many calling it a testament to President Paul Kagame’s credentials as a true digital visionary, 3G still dominates the market three years down the road.

KT banked on the three telecoms operating in the market to drive 4G, much as players like Tigo and Airtel have done a good job vending it to their customers, MTN the market leader has been reluctant from the beginning since it had its own horse in the race, the 3G product to sell to its customers.

For MTN to vend 4G LTE on a large scale, it needed to roll out 4G enabled simcards on a large scale, an industry expert this paper talked to said.