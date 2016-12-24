Kigali to start mass public transport to curb pollution

News

One of the buses that will be used for mass transportation in Kigali, Rwanda. PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA

An efficient mass transit system is at the core of Kigali’s green city ambitions with officials arguing that systems that encourage the residents to use public transport contribute to reduction in air pollution and energy efficiency.

Mass transit, a key project in the pipeline will involve the use of big capacity buses with dedicated bus lanes something that is expected to make them more attractive to city residents.

“Transportation, being a major contributor to greenhouse emissions, is the prime target for reducing air pollution and obtaining sustainable environment,” Fred Mugisha, Kigali City’s director for Urban Planning said.

Mr Mugisha shared the ambitious plans and strategies to build green transportation. They include Bus Rapid Transit connecting all major high density urban development corridors to the city centre.

There is a proposal to connect five lines to various areas of Kigali to reduce private cars usage.

Collette Ruhamya, the director general of the Rwanda Environment Management Authority (Rema) said, the proposed mode of transport would push many people to use public transport.

“We want to see if we can have a system in place where most people can leave their cars at home and use public transportation,” she said.

In addition to the rapid buses, Mr Mugisha says a dedicated route for freighters would also be in place by 2025 with terminals and truck interchanges.

These will be complemented by a non-motorised plan that will also give pedestrians and cyclists dedicated space to boost green transportation.

“As the city urbanises, support for pedestrians and cyclists will become increasingly important,” said Mr Mugisha.

But apart from the dedicated freighter route, he did not provide timelines for the other developments or their associated cost. “They are capital improvement projects that have to be owned by the government,” Mr Mugisha said.

Other green initiatives cited are increasing tax on second hand cars and vehicle inspection for test emission.

According to official data released mid this year, over the five months the test was conducted, 1,507 of 42,580 vehicles tested did not meet acceptable emissions standards.