Kibeho Marian site now to get latrines

Pilgrims pray at Kibeho shrine in Rwanda. PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA

There are calls to solve the persistent problem of lack of adequate sanitation before the Kibeho Marian apparition site becomes a public health issue for both visitors and the surrounding community.

The first and only site approved by the Catholic Church as a place of apparitions of the Virgin Mary in Africa receives more than 100,000 visitors on average per year, but suffers scarcity of latrines.

“On busy days like on the Assumption Day, pilgrims use the few dirty or crowded public toilets that are available but a big number are forced to answer calls of nature in the open,” says Balthazal Hakizimana, a regular pilgrim.

Visitors have reported the unimaginable scene of human waste just metres from the Shrine of Our Lady of Kibeho. The problem has endured for years but Nyaruguru District authorities have recently moved to put an end to this issue which they refer to as “grave.”

“We have so far requested the parish to provide us with land so that we can build enough decent public toilets,” Francois Habitegeko, the Mayor of Nyaruguru said.

According to the official, this together with another project to build latrines along the roads leading to Kibeho will be complete by next year.

This week thousands of pilgrims converged on this tiny township nestled in the scenic valleys of southern Rwanda bordering Burundi to celebrate 35 years of the Marian Apparition.

This site entrusted to the Congregation of the Pallotines has become a spot of religious gatherings largely after its recognition by the Vatican in 2001.

“The apparitions of the Blessed Virgin Mary at Kibeho were not only meant for Rwandans, but for the people of the whole world to reflect on their lives, repent and become new creatures” Bishop Celestin Hakizimana told the gathering.

The government of Rwanda has recognised Kibeho as a religious tourism destination and the country’s tourism industry now allow tour guides and local safari operators to include the site in their itineraries.

Despite government’s calls for private sector investment, the place still faces scarcity of accommodation to cater for pilgrims who come in big numbers on occasions corresponding to the days celebrated by the Catholic Church.

Analysts say investors do not see potential in investing in hotels in an area that only gets visitors periodically. So far Kibeho only counts on accommodations run by catholic congregations in which securing a room necessitates booking months before the visit.

“The road connecting Kibeho to Butare town is now in the process of construction and there is a plan to have a big hospital in this area. This will increase the number of people visiting this holy land” Mr Habitegeko said.