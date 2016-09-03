Informal settlements choking Kigali city

News

A residential area in Kacyiru District, Kigali. The rapid rate of urbanisation has led to a rise in informal settlements as low income earners are forced out of Kigali due to increasing cost of living. PHOTO | FILE

The rapid rate of urbanisation has led to a rise in informal settlements as low income earners are forced out of Kigali due to increasing cost of living.

Residents in these informal settlements experience multiple problems including lack of proper sanitation facilities and waste disposal.

This is in addition to the unfriendly topography, and insufficient space to build sanitation facilities and the difficulties face in obtaining permits to do so.

Parts of Kigali’s closest provincial districts like Rulindo, Kamonyi, Rwamagana and Bugesera could soon become the next big cities in spite of lack of infrastructure to accommodate the mass influx of those pushed there by the high rents in the city. Here, people find rental houses affordable and home ownership possible thanks to the area’s rural setting making land relatively cheaper as well as less rigorous building regulations.

The fastest growing urban settlements are stretching across Ruyenzi and Gihara in Kamonyi, Muyumbu in Rwamagana, Shyorongi in Rulindo and Nyamata in Bugesera.

Some local authorities are now concerned that the structures have now extended to the furthest part of these otherwise rural districts, encroaching onto the much-needed agrarian land.

“We’ve had to adjust the district master plan to turn the cells of Muyumbu and Gashore into residential areas after we realised that many residents had put up structures on the land which was previously designated for agriculture,” said Henry Kakooza, Rwamagana district executive secretary.

Government pledges to provide enough affordable housing for Kigali’s needy are yet to materialise, with expensive land and cost of key infrastructure being cited by property developers as rendering investment in low-cost houses financially unviable.

Property developers said that unless government provides enough incentives, low cost housing will still remain out of reach for many.

“For an investor to make money, the government has to come in strongly and subsidise in one way or another. Otherwise it’s not possible to make money if you went in with your Rwf23 million trying to make a unit in the city.

Land alone costs between Rwf5 million if unserviced and if it is serviced land then it costs Rwf15 million,” said Kefa Angwenyi, an architect and managing director of Region Holdings.

Majority of housing developments have focused on the well-off, with little focus on low income earners. Therefore, the latter have continued to live in informal settlements in Kigali’s old suburbs facing gradual demolition to pave way for implementation of the city’s new master plan.

Expropriation of areas in Kiyovu, Kimicanga and Muhima, has seen a section of people, including those in the lower middle class who find it difficult to develop structures in town, moving to find shelter in outer-city areas.

However, given the existing land shortage in the country’s rural areas, analysts argue that government should address the pressing demand for affordable housing.