Food prices drop due to early harvest in Rwanda

Farmers arrive at Rubavu market with their produce. PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA

Prices of basic staple foodstuff such as legumes and potatoes have began to fall as the early harvest begins to trickle into Rwandan markets just in time for the festive season.

The development, though limited to local produce, will compensate for a spike in prices of manufactured basics such as sugar whose prices shot up on the back of depleted stocks in the region.

Consumers started experiencing a gradual fall in food prices in late November when costs for some key staples began to ease. Food prices had risen sharply between July and October, sparking fears of an expensive Christmas and new year season.

But year-on-year inflation fell from 7.4 per cent in October to 6.4 per cent in November according to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) published by the National Institute of Statistics.

Irish potatoes, some vegetables, peas and beans are among the foodstuffs whose prices have been on downward trend after almost doubling in four successive months.

A survey in Kigali’s food markets found that items like Irish potatoes that cost as much as Rwf350 a kilogramme in October had recently dropped to between Rwf200 and Rwf240. Peas and beans now go for Rwf800 and Rwf500 respectively down from Rwf2,000 and Rwf800 a kilogramme months earlier.

“At least now someone with Rwf1,000 has three or four food items to choose from and can put something on the table. There is a growing supply of fresh produce coming from many parts of the country,” said Chantal Mukandayisenga, a retailer in Gisozi.

According to the latest CPI, there has been a decrease in prices of fresh food items by 1.2 per cent on a monthly basis albeit increased by 13.7 per cent on annual change.

Traders at Kimironko, Kigali’s main food market attributed the changes to the arrival of fresh food supplies from regions that received early rains in the northern and western provinces.

It is expected that prices of items like beans, peas, Irish potatoes and vegetables could go down further early next year as more produce comes onto the market.

However, there are fears that the high demand for food likely to be spurred by the massive festive shoppers could see prices go up again. Besides, prices for a number of locally produced food items alongside essential imported commodities have remained high.

Sweet potatoes, cassava and green bananas still cost between Rwf300 and Rwf350 a kilo, a jump from between Rwf100 to Rwf170 in June.

Particularly, buyers could be weighed down by the high cost of sugar whose prices shot up from Rwf800 in September to hit Rwf1,200 a kilogramme this month.