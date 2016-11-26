Ex-EAC boss Sezibera eyes Rwanda senatorial seat

News

Former Secretary General of the East African Community, Richard Sezibera. PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA

The former Secretary General of the East African Community, Richard Sezibera, is among five candidates vying for the late Jean de Dieu Mucyo’s senatorial seat.

Dr Sezibera handed over office to Burundi’s Liberat Mfumukeko after completing his term.

Dr Sezibera is competing for the Southern Province seat against Francois Masabo, Monique Mukakarera, Veneranda Mukamuganga and Félicité Muhimakazi, according to the National Electoral Commission. Mr Mucyo passed away at the beginning of October after he fell down the steps of the August house.

According to Charles Munyaneza of the electoral commission, the senator will be elected by members of the advisory councils of all the eight districts that make up the Southern Province, on December 1.

The five candidates kicked off campaigns on Monday in Nyamagabe district, and were slated to go to the districts of Muhanga, Huye, Nyanza, Nyaruguru, Gisagara, Ruhango and Kamonyi.

The Rwandan Senate is made up of 26 senators — 12 elected from four provinces of the country and the City of Kigali, and eight appointed by the President.

The remaining six are picked from academia and interest groups. The candidates must be above 40 years of age, have a university degree, and a credible record in the society.

Dr Sezibera, who prior to heading the EAC Secretariat was the Minister of Health, also served as the presidential advisor on security in the Great Lakes Region and recently retired from the army at the rank of Major.

Dr Masabo, 57, is the acting director for Centre of Conflict Management at the University of Rwanda’s College of Arts and Social Sciences.