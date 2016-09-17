Districts face sanctions if they don’t improve on Imihigo ranking

News

President Paul Kagame gives a speech during an Imihigo ceremony. PHOTO | FILE

Districts that continuously score poorly in performance contracting locally known as Imihigo will face sanctions in future.

Although all 30 districts scored above 70 per cent in the new ranking results released recently, some district officials continued to perform below expectations.

The ranking for the past five years shows that Gakenke, Kayonza, Karongi, Rutsiro, and Nyabihu districts barely moved from the last 10 positions.

The administrators earlier blamed the ranking on factors ranging from stakeholders’ failure to honour their pledges, and abandoned projects.

The 2015/16 Imihigo however, the blame shifted to natural disasters, among them heavy rains which wreaked havoc in Northern and Western Provinces as well as drought in Eastern Province.

“We had met almost all our targets vis-à-vis rehabilitation of feeder roads and terraces. But the evaluation team came after rain had washed away everything, and you know the perception from the residents was negative as many were begging for help,” Deogratias Nzamwita, Mayor of Gakenke said.

“I was even surprised when I realised we were not last on the ranking list,” Mr Nzamwita added.

Related stories

Similar concerns were expressed by Jean Claude Murenzi, Mayor of Kayonza, which, alongside Nyagatare and Kirehe Districts, have not had rain for over a year.

“Obviously the score on productivity targets, both crops and animal resources, was poor due to the drought,” Mr Murenzi told Rwanda Today.

However, the government blamed poor ranking largely on lack of co-operation, corruption and misunderstanding in implementation of Imihigo.

Districts mayors have in the past had hard times in coping with the pressure to achieve Imihigo targets with many opting to resign before they could finish their terms in office.