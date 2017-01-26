Consumer protection cries out for recognition

News

Protection of consumer interests remains elusive in Rwanda, seeing as there are hardly any relevant rights groups and awareness campaigns. PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA

Protection of consumer interests remains elusive in Rwanda, seeing as there are hardly any relevant rights groups and awareness campaigns.

Two consumer rights associations exist but at the edge of obscurity such that a lot of abuse goes unreported and unchallenged, exposing buyers of goods and services to the mercy of the leviathan power of corporations.

“Civil society needs to play an active role in advancing consumer rights and encourage them to denounce any abuse,” said Daniel Ndayisaba, the acting director of training, research and consultancy at the Institute of Legal Practice and Development (ILPD).

Rwandan consumers mainly complain of abuse in utilities as well as in banking and telecommunication sectors.

“Every time we board a bus in Kigali we pay for non-existent Internet. It looks like those in charge have failed to address this persistent issue,” complained Augustin Byishimo, a Kigali resident.

“It has become common to receive advertising messages even in the middle of the night and it seems nobody cares for endless complaints from customers,” he added.

Though Rwanda has the requisite legal framework in consumer protection, a review of court decisions indicates a relatively small number of cases related to consumers’ rights protection while there are many recorded cases of abuse.

According to analysts, the attitude of tolerating abuse and the reluctance to seek remedy is fuelled by ignorance of consumer rights and the fear of lengthy and costly judicial procedures.

“Individual consumers cannot take on large corporations. Since most of the time the abuse looks insignificant for a single individual, many choose to let it pass,” said Richard Kayibanda, a university law lecturer.

“But such cases are actually big if we consider the number of people affected,” he added.

The 2012 law relating to competition and consumer protection authorised registered consumer protection associations to institute civil actions in a court of law on behalf of consumers or when the subject matter of the actions aims at seeking compensation for damages. However, the provision is yet to be used due to what lawyers call a “material gap.”

“This provision does not empower consumer rights group to institute class action. It is a challenge because it would still require any association wishing to challenge consumer rights violation in court to pay Rwf50,000 as court fees for any aggrieved person and pay advocates, which is quite a huge burden to bear,” Mr Kayibanda said.

Consumer rights activists say an amendment to allow class action in case of rights violation would help in countering consumer rights abuse that grow with the country’s economic growth and exposure to foreign investments.

The government being the primary rights protector should invest in institutional development and capacity building in this area.